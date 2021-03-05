|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Samsung, Mastercard partner to launch biometric payment card

Friday 5 March 2021 12:55 CET | News

Samsung and Mastercard have partnered to launch a biometric payment card.

The card will use fingerprint recognition to verify the identities of card holders and will be accepted at Mastercard payment terminals. The sensor will be embedded on the device and will negate the need for a PIN when authorising purchases. Mastercard aims to leverage its cybersecurity expertise and global payments network to boost cardholder security via this biometric solution.

The card will first be launched in South Korea and will be initially offered to corporate clients that have more frequent international transactions. Samsung will begin issuing corporate cards to South Korean customers later in 2021.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Samsung, Mastercard, biometric authentication
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Korea, Republic of
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like