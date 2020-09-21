Samsung implements CDCVM for bigger payments on Samsung Pay

According to ChannelNews, Samsung stated that users can verify such purchases from their mobile devices by using a fingerprint, PIN, or iris, instead of having to physically enter their PIN on the point-of-sale terminal. The new method is called Consumer Device Cardholder Verification Method (CDCVM) and is reported to facilitate the authentication process, while making it safer.
The solution is available via a Samsung Pay software update for Visa, Mastercard, and American Express cardholders. However, users paying with a Mastercard who loaded their card onto Samsung Pay before 21 July will need to delete and re-load their cards in order to enable it. Besides, not all merchants support the technology currently.
Overall, the launch of Samsung’s CDCVM solution provides its users with a payment experience which is convenient, secure, and faster at the checkout, facilitating the overall digital wallet experience for its Australia-based consumers, the company stated.
