|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

RiskCapCom, Apollo Fintech to offer regtech and fintech solutions

Monday 5 October 2020 16:16 CET | News

Australia-based regtech RiskCapCom and Apollo Fintech have partnered in a bid to develop relationships and obtain contracts in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and other global regions.

 

The companies aim to bring regtech and fintech solutions to the global financial service and cryptocurrency/blockchain technology industries, using Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and E-Government solutions.

RiskCapCom is an Australian fintech that offers a compliance management and reporting system for central bank supervisors/regulators and commercial banks. The company is currently deploying software solutions in Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other jurisdictions.

The new partnership will serve as a springboard for Apollo Fintech to develop relationships and obtain contracts in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and other global regions. Apollo will also work with RiskCapCom to develop an integrated solution of compliance management and reporting system for blockchain/cryptocurrency organisations.

The regtech has deployed a compliance and reporting software that is currently used by the Central Bank of Russia, which manages the compliance of more than 800 banks. The system is also used by a large commercial banking group in Russia (a global top 40 banking group) and an Australian ASX-listed banking group with more sales in the offing.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: RiskCapCom, Apollo Fintech, partnership, Australia, regtech, fintech, cryptocurrency, blockchain, CBDC, compliance management
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like