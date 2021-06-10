|
Revelock, Sionic partner to assist financial institutions in detecting and responding to fraud

Thursday 10 June 2021 13:52 CET | News

Revelock has announced that it is partnering with Sionic, a UK-based financial services consultancy, to assist banks and financial services providers around the world with taking a more proactive approach to detecting and responding to fraud.

Sionic will offer Revelock’s Fraud Detection and Response Platform as part of its portfolio of anti-fraud solutions that aim to protect clients and their customers from constantly evolving and expanding fraud attacks.

Revelock’s solution works by leveraging behavioural biometrics and hybrid-AI to create a BionicID for each user. This works like a digital fingerprint, enabling financial institutions to know every user at a granular level and detect anomalies created by any threat vector that may be used to take over accounts.


More: Link


