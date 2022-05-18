|
RBC integrates MYPINPAD's Identity Verification Service

Wednesday 18 May 2022 14:57 CET | News

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has teamed with payments solution provider MYPINPAD to integrate the latter’s bank-grade Mobile Banking Authentication SDK (MBAS) into RBC’s mobile banking app.

MYPINPAD’s technology provides a tool- kit, utilising the near field communications capacity of the cardholder’s Android device to confirm that their RBC client card is present. The service then facilitates the secure collection of the card holders’ PIN, via MYPINPAD’s PCI-approved methodology, which, with the card data, combine to provide strong customer authentication. iOS users can use biometrics to access the app before securely inputting their PIN. 

RBC announced the ability for their clients to use a combination of card tap and PIN to securely authenticate themselves on their Android phone. This functionality reportedly provides a universally accepted authentication process for RBC customers. 

MYPINPAD offers secure payments acceptance and personal authentication solutions using smartphones and tablets. Their proprietary and globally patented technology secures and protects the input of sensitive information on touchscreens creating a trusted environment. 

Keywords: partnership, identity verification, two-factor authentication, mobile payments
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Bank of Canada, MYPINPAD
Countries: Canada
Bank of Canada

MYPINPAD

