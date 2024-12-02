Razorpay joins MHA to enhance cybersecurity in India

This partnership focuses on equipping businesses and consumers with crucial knowledge to safeguard themselves, while also raising nationwide awareness about cybersecurity challenges. Alarmingly, 85% of reported cybercrime cases involve financial fraud, highlighting the increasing risks in online transactions. Between January and April of 2024, victims collectively lost over USD 21.2 million to such crimes.
Officials from the I4C, emphasised the initiative's significance, stating that the partnership with Razorpay combines their technological expertise with I4C’s strategic initiatives to strengthen digital economy in India.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions