Qenta partners with Netcetera to secure cashless payments in the CEE

Qenta offers its customers an interface for ecommerce payment systems which can be integrated into merchants’ payments process chain. This Austrian payment provider has over 20 years of expertise as a provider of both offline and online payment solutions tailored to their customer’s needs. Through the usage of Netcetera’s 3DS SaaS product, Qenta is to continue optimised checkout processes, reduced fraud, and protection from fraudulent chargeback liability.
Netcetera’s officials stated that they are happy to work with Qenta and to jointly push towards progress in their dynamic industry. Their goal is to guarantee secure online payments for the Qenta customers spread around the whole CEE region. Their 3DS server means service availability and supporting the needs of the provider 24/7.
Netcetera’s acquiring products enable users to process transactions with 3-D Secure protocols and PSD2 SCA exemptions, certified with card networks and fully compliant with the standards in the payment industry such as PCI – DSS and PCI-3DS. Netcetera provides continuous upgrades and updates to support new trends and client requirements in the payment industry.
