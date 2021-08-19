|
PwC and CUBE launch 'Know Your Regulations' assessment tool

Thursday 19 August 2021 12:17 CET | News

Professional services network PwC and UK-based regtech company CUBE have teamed up to launch a KYC utility for regulatory compliance.

The first move of this new collaboration is the launch of KYR, or ‘Know Your Regulations’, which transforms how companies demonstrate compliance. This technology-based assessment, which draws on regulatory data from across 180 jurisdictions in 60 languages, accelerates the process of understanding applicable regulations and identifying how the organisations is complying with them. 

It allows financial institutions to understand their regulatory obligations in order to deliver compliance. KYR provides scoping of applicable regulations using CUBE’s proprietary technology, a detailed view of what obligations the institution needs to comply with, and a gap analysis of regulatory requirements.


Keywords: partnership, regtech, KYC, compliance, regulation
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United Kingdom
