|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Puzzel extends partnership with PCI Pal's omnichannel payment solution

Wednesday 3 November 2021 10:26 CET | News

Norway-based Contact-Centre-as-a-Service company Puzzel has extended its reseller partnership with PCI Pal to include the latter’s Digital and IVR payment security solutions.

Having originally joined PCI Pal’s partnership program in 2018, Puzzel incorporated the PCI Pal Agent Assist solution into its overall contact centre portfolio to offer a PCI compliance telephone-based payment security solution to customers. Since then, Puzzel has implemented Agent Assist into multiple customer infrastructures, including Business Growth and Lifeplus.

Following this, Puzzel has now added PCI Pal’s full complement of products to its portfolio. The team is now able to help customers handle payments across multiple engagement channels, including telephone, email, SMS, social media, webchat, or via automated IVR solutions, supporting customers’ omnichannel strategies.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: fraud prevention, PCI compliance, partnership, omnichannel, payment processing
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like