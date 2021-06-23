Prove, TransUnion partner to launch digital identity solution in Hong Kong

According to the press release, Prove’s new solution will allow companies with a global footprint to extend their eKYC, identity verification, and authentication coverage to Hong Kong. The integration of the identity verification capability into Prove’s Hong Kong offering aims to help businesses establish new accounts with customers in a digital world. The solution aims to enable businesses to boost the security of the customer journey and prevent fraud attempts.
Customers will also be able to access Prove’s possession, reputation, and ownership based identity authentication capabilities, such as one-time passcodes, secure links, Trust Score, behavioural biometrics, and push authentication, to orchestrate end-to-end identity and fraud solutions leveraging Phone-Centric Identity.
