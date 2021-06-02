|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Prove to acquire behavioural biometrics company UnifyID

Wednesday 2 June 2021 14:42 CET | News

Prove, a US-based identity verification solutions provider, has announced that it will acquire UnifyID, a mobile-based passive authentication and behavioural biometrics company.

UnifyID’s solutions will enable Prove’s customers to boost current two-factor and multi-factor authentication strategies, reduce reliance on one-time passcodes, enable passwordless login experiences, enhance contact centre and chat interactions, thwart promotions fraud, and comply with the EU’s PSD2 and SCA mandates.

The acquisition will allow Prove’s customers to choose from modern authentication techniques, including enhanced push authentication with location intelligence as well as passive, dynamic mobile behavioural biometrics based on people’s unique gait and motion signatures.

UnifyID is backed by investors such as New Enterprise Associates, Andreessen Horowitz, and Stanford University’s StartX.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: behavioural biometrics, biometric authentication, fraud prevention
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like