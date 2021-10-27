|
Prove launches onboarding solution with KYC included

Wednesday 27 October 2021 14:59 CET | News

US-based phone-centric identity company Prove, has announced that its Prove Pre-Fill and other onboarding solutions now include KYC and AML checks.

KYC is a step in the onboarding process for companies in the financial, payments, gaming, cryptocurrency, insurance, and investment industries to be compliant with the law. Companies also cite the number of anti-fraud/AML vendors they need to use to comply with KYC regulations to be an issue, with many businesses requiring several different vendors to fulfil various types of requirements.

Prove’s onboarding solution with KYC addresses these points, driving faster onboarding process and increasing revenue when used in conjunction with Prove Pre-Fill, a solution that removes friction by adding more security. 


More: Link


Keywords: KYC, AML, product upgrade, digital onboarding, fraud prevention
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
