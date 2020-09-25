|
Prime Trust, Acuant team up to meet AML regulations and manage fraud

Acuant has announced that Prime Trust is engaging Acuant's Trusted Identity Platform for identity verification and compliance.

 

The reason for this collaboration is to meet AML regulations, manage fraud, and fight financial crime, all in one platform. Prime Trust provides API-enabled B2B financial infrastructure spanning payments, custody, and liquidity for others to build fintech applications on top of including payment and neobanking applications, crypto exchanges, crowdfunding portals, and more at scale. 

Prime Trust is integrating Acuant Compliance, formerly IdentityMind, for onboarding, sanctions screening, and authorisation to ensure that transaction parties are meeting all KYC regulations. In addition, their transaction monitoring feature provides velocity alerts and historical behaviour deviation, case management, and built-in SAR filing should there be any issues. Prime Trust will leverage Acuant's proprietary electronic DNA (eDNA) tech to securely analyse and verify digital identities for re-use and to flag patterns that may reflect fraud to bring trust and compliance to its financial services customers.

 


