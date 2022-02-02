Ping Identity launches PingOne DaVinci

The PingOne Cloud Platform, DaVinci, streamlines the integration and deployment of identity services through a no-code experience that allows to design digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems. DaVinci is vendor-agnostic, supports organisations to integrate and orchestrate identity services from a range of vendors. It features a library of 100+ connectors for a range of identity, IT, and automation services.
Identity orchestration facilitates enterprises to design dynamic user journeys for any use case within a unified identity fabric. From a single design canvas companies can create user journeys which span the entire identity lifecycle, including registration, verification, authentication, authorisation, risk, fraud, privileged access, governance, and more.
Company officials stated that the ability to create frictionless end user experiences in a short time is quickly becoming the new competitive battlefront, but doing so across different applications, APIs, and platforms has been historically expensive, complicated, and time consuming. DaVinci's no-code identity orchestration permits organisations to accomplish these goals.
