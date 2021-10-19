|
Ping Identity launches new online fraud detection

Tuesday 19 October 2021 14:48 CET | News

US-based identity solutions company Ping Identity has augmented its PingOne Cloud Platform with new online fraud detection capabilities for enterprise cloud security.

Ping’s end-to-end platform services now allow enterprises to take advantage of the industry trends of converging technologies for online fraud detection, identity proofing, and authentication from a single cloud identity vendor.

PingOne Fraud (formerly SecuredTouch) provides session-based, online fraud detection that detects both automated and manual malicious behaviour, without requiring access to Personal Identifiable Information (PII). PingOne Fraud combines real-time behavioural biometrics, navigational analysis, device identification, and network signals to detect sophisticated fraud attacks that bypass traditional detection tools and it visually explains to fraud teams where and how they’re being attacked.

PingOne Fraud conducts real-time session analysis to distinguish legitimate customers from cybercriminals and protects against things like bots, account takeover, and new account fraud. It also improves the customer experience by reducing intrusive fraud measures such as CAPTCHA.


More: Link


Keywords: digital identity, cloud services, fraud detection, identity verification, product launch
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
