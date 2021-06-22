|
Ping Identity acquires SecuredTouch

Tuesday 22 June 2021 15:44 CET | News

Ping Identity, a US-based enterprise identity solution provider, has announced that it has acquired SecuredTouch, an Israel-based fraud and bot detection and mitigation company.

By leveraging behavioural biometrics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning, SecuredTouch provides identity, risk, and fraud teams early visibility into potentially malicious activities occurring across digital properties.

The integration of SecuredTouch with the broader PingOne Cloud Platform aims to enable enterprise customers access to signals, data, and intelligence to gain a greater understanding of fraudster behaviour, and boost authentication when needed to stop malicious activity and reduce fraud loss. Customers will be able to deploy SecuredTouch as a standalone solution or as part of the broader Ping One Cloud Platform.


