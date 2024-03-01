Persona expands its identity platform

As per the information detailed in the press release, Persona is set to introduce new offerings that automate business onboarding and Know Your Business (KYB) compliance for the company’s European Union (EU) customers. Currently, Persona’s features enable the identity verification needs of Travelex, LinkedIn, Lime, Brex, and other global businesses serving EU users.
Automate the KYB-KYC processes globally, with Persona being able to digitise end-to-end business verification for any enterprise in 30 countries, including the entire EU, Canada, the UK, and EEA countries, such as Switzerland and Norway. Additionally, the company enables users to automatically verify and screen businesses, collect and classify documents natively, initiate beneficial owner outreach and KYC procedures, and receive standardised real-time decisions in a single, configurable interface;
Adapt to new regulations, including DAC7, DSA, and GDPR requirements, with configurations and EU data residency. The platform focuses on simplifying and customising KYB-KYC workflows, offering EU-specific verification methods, such as NFC passport checks, VAT, and local business registry authentications. Moreover, customers can utilise flexible redaction rules and automatic audit trails to ensure constant compliance in the jurisdictions they operate in;
Onboard businesses with wider data sources and Contextual Matching enabled by artificial intelligence (AI), with Persona being able to integrate with more than 150 local registries and leverage localised matching and search capabilities to verify a range of businesses with more accuracy. Contextual Matching, powered by a merge of proprietary algorithms and AI, increases the control in KYB checks across the EU, with customers being able to use the right matching framework depending on the input, the end-user, and their compliance needs.
