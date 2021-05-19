|
Payway, PAAY partner to bring 3-D Secure to merchants

Wednesday 19 May 2021 15:03 CET | News

Payway, a US-based payment processing solution provider, has partnered with PAAY, a consumer authentication service provider, to bring 3-D Secure to merchants.

The partnership will add PAAY's EMV 3-D Secure to Payway's gateway payment processing solution in a bid to reduce the risk of fraudulent ecommerce transactions. Certified by Visa, American Express, Discover, and Mastercard, PAAY's solution aims to help merchants increase approval rates, reduce fraudulent chargebacks, and stay compliant with global mandates.

The partnership will now allow Payway to offer ecommerce and subscription businesses a solution to reduce the risks and costs associated with payment processing. With PAAY'S 3-D Secure, ecommerce merchants can authenticate cardholders before the transaction is sent for processing and, as a result, the chargeback liability is shifted off the merchant account and onto the card issuer.


Keywords: partnership, 3-D Secure, fraud prevention, online payments, merchants
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
