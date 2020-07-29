Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

PayU, Feedzai expand their risk management partnership

Wednesday 29 July 2020 11:43 CET | News

PayU and Feedzai have announced a partnership expansion that will enable PayU to augment its fraud prevention capabilities in Latin America in addition to the EMEA region.

Following the implementation of Feedzai’s transaction monitoring solution in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, PayU will start implementing the same core tech in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Panama to proactively detect and prevent fraudulent suspicious activities.

Using complex ML models, PayU’s data scientists leverage this data for prescriptive analytics to facilitate customer experiences and reduce financial risks. Feedzai’s tech allows PayU to protect its merchant customer base by leveraging years of experience in combining advanced ML techniques with real-time data processing. The goal of the new project is to provide a centralised fraud prevention and detection system for PayU LATAM while aiming at global standardisation of processes.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: PayU, Feedzai, expansion, risk management, partnership, EMEA, LATAM, financial services provider, fraudulent activities, ML, analytics, fraud prevention, fraud detection
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like