PayShield expands APAC growth with eDefenders Japan partnership

Tuesday 23 March 2021 14:25 CET | News

PayShield has expanded in the Asia Pacific region through a new partnership with Japan-based chargeback protection firm eDefenders.

According to the press release, the partnership formalises the appointment of e Defenders as a reseller of PayShield’s fraud mitigation and chargeback management tools in Japan and seeks to provide a more comprehensive offering for merchants, acquirers, and payment service providers operating in the region. 

Leveraging PayShield’s near real-time fraud and chargeback prevention solutions, eDefenders customers can expect greater protection against fraudulent transactions, faster dispute resolution, and an enhanced ability to retain and recover revenue all through a single integration.

Furthermore, the partnership follows a period of significant growth for the Japanese ecommerce market, estimated to reach USD 325.9 billion by 2026 and responds to a growing demand from Japanese merchants for comprehensive protection as they battle increased cardholder fraud, fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, the partnership strengthens PayShield’s presence in the APAC, extending the company’s ability to support regional customers and drive greater opportunities in the region. 


