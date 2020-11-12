|
Payment24, Mastercard to offer secure payments for fleet operators

Thursday 12 November 2020 13:22 CET | News

Mastercard has announced a partnership with South Africa-based fuel payment fintech Payment24, to help fleet management companies streamline payments and prevent fraud.

Under the partnership, Payment24’s platform will use Mastercard’s payment technology to empower drivers to make fuel payments anywhere Mastercard is accepted, without requiring additional approvals at the pump. The partnership will help commercial fleet management companies to have more control and visibility into driver’s spend, with the option to add purchasing controls to eliminate fraud, according to IBSintelligence.com.

The fuel solution provides various payment mechanisms available including fleet cards, tokenized tags, e-wallets and vouchers that can be allocated to a driver or a vehicle. Each transaction is protected by Mastercard’s multiple security layers, and fraud and dispute processes.




Keywords: Payment24, Mastercard, partnership, fraud prevention, secure transaction, fleet operator payments, fuel payments, online payments, card payments, fleet management, South Africa, Africa
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: South Africa
