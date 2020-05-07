Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Payfone announces UK launch of Mobile Authentication

Friday 1 May 2020 10:58 CET | News

Payfone, an identity verification and authentication company, has announced that its Mobile Authentication is now protecting UK financial institutions and their customers.

Mobile Authentication provides a secure alternative to the use of SMS one-time passcodes (OTPs) during customer onboarding, login and two-factor authentication. The technology is particularly relevant for PSD2 SCA, where SMS OTP is used today.

Morevoer, Payfone’s Intelligence technology and its patented Trust Score verify consumers’ identities in an instant and  invisible way across mobile, web, and call centre interactions, says the company.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Payfone, mobile authentication, digital identity, banking
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like