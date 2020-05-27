Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

PayCertify, Chargebacks911 team up for a merchant services system to reduce chargebacks

Wednesday 27 May 2020 08:30 CET | News

Online payment processor for the ecommerce, healthcare, and hospitality sectors PayCertify has announced its partnership with dispute management specialist Chargebacks911

The collaboration’s aim is to deliver a complete chargeback management and mitigation system for PayCertify. Its online merchants will benefit from assistance in preventing, managing, and recovering lost revenue due to chargebacks.

Chargebacks911 uses chargeback data to help merchants identify the main source of their chargebacks, enabling them to better understand fraud, errors in their own operations, and consumer behaviour. In addition, by helping to identify which disputes to challenge, Chargebacks911 will also help PayCertify’s merchants reduce future claims and the associated costs.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: PayCertify, launch, merchants, chargeback, losses, online revenue, Chargebacks911, management, ecommerce, online payments, data, fraud, customer behaviour, collaboration, partnership
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like