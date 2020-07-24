Sections
News

PayCafe, JVZoo partner to help merchants fight chargebacks

Friday 24 July 2020 13:10 CET | News

US-based payment processing services company PayCafe has partnered with JVZoo to help merchants prevent chargebacks, while expanding their businesses.

According to newKerala.com, the partnership will enable sellers from all over the world to process secure payments and build stronger online businesses – thanks to JVZoo’s marketing platform, which represents tens of thousands of sellers worldwide. 

Besides, PayCafe will allow merchants to accept credit card payments directly through the JVZoo checkout process, and benefit from PayCafe’s fraud and chargeback mitigation capabilities.

Therefore, PayCafe comes to help merchants, through robust features such as a fully customisable shopping cart, chargeback defense, dispute management system, and concierge-style customer support, newKelara.com reported.

More: Link


Keywords: US, PayCafe, JVZoo, merchants, chargebacks, secure payments, card, credit card, checkout process, chargeback mitigation, customisable shopping cart, chargeback defense, dispute management
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
