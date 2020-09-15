Paragon Bank to adopt TruNarrative RegTech platform for bounce-back loans initiative

Paragon Bank has selected regtech company, TruNarrative, for business onboarding and automated due diligence technology services.
The decision follows Paragon Bank’s recent approval from the British Business Bank, enabling Paragon to deliver Bounce Back Loans to SMEs coping with the Covid-19 economic situation. Paragon Bank has over 430,000 customers, and since its inception in 1985 as a buy-to-let mortgage lender, it has grown to offer a range of products, including commercial and SME lending, motor finance, asset finance, and consumer savings accounts, according to the official press release.
TruNarrative’s platform is used by regulated entities across Europe and North America including banks, lenders, ecommerce, and payment services. Via a single API, the TruNarrative platform delivers automated customer onboarding, financial crime prevention, fraud, money laundering detection, ID and biometric verification, multi-bureau eKYC, eKYB, PEPs and Sanctions, and anomaly detection.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions