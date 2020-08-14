Sections
News

Over 5.3 million passwords exposed on the dark web in three months

Friday 14 August 2020 13:28 CET | News

UK-based fintech ClearScore has discovered over 5.3 million passwords on the dark web in just three months. 

After the company launched a dark web fraud protection platform back in April 2020, 1 million customers have signed up to use the free add-on. According to the credit platform, users from Birmingham are the most likely to experience a data breach, with the average resident having nine breaches on the dark web. 

Customers from Liverpool are the least likely to suffer from a security breach, with the average person only having five pieces of data stolen. ClearScore has identified 440,000 actions that would protect against data breaches, but only a third (143,000) have acted on their security breaches. 

