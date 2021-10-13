|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Outseer partners with 1Kosmos for account fraud protection

Wednesday 13 October 2021 09:58 CET | News

US-based account monitoring company Outseer has announced new identity-centric capabilities for its Fraud Manager product in partnership with authentication solutions company 1Kosmos.

The developments include: 

  • Account Enrolment Protection: customers can enrol their users into new digital services, leveraging biometric facial detection capabilities to prevent fake accounts from synthetic and stolen identities by validating a live human face against a government issued ID, and document verification against third-party databases.

  • Account Takeover Detection: customers can leverage facial recognition to prevent account compromise attempts. This solution leverages FIDO2 compliant biometrics for authentication of users in case of a high-risk transaction or digital activity. Additionally, it allows passwordless authentication to be selected as the primary method of authentication during sign up.

Through the Outseer Beyond programme, third-party providers including 1Kosmos help to expand the scope and reach of Outseer solutions to a worldwide customer and partner community. 1Kosmos delivers a distributed digital identity platform that is both FIDO2 and NIST certified, providing strong customer authentication to account enrolment, logins, payment processing, and identity fraud.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: digital identity, account takeover, biometric authentication, FIDO, partnership, identity fraud
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like