Outseer integrates fraud protection into new payment categories

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) instalments represents the first Outseer payments solution within the new Outseer Emerging Payments platform. The acceleration of digital transformation has evolved commerce models across the spectrum of pay before, pay now, and pay later options, according to the company. With more methods and places for people to pay, opportunities to drive new digital commerce growth are expanding beyond CNP.
According to The Aite-Novarica Group, CNP fraud now accounts for over half of all gross fraud losses which is expected to reach USD 17.2 billion by 2023. Through this investment in emerging payment solutions, Outseer will enable the ecosystem of customers, financial institutions, merchants, and other fintech providers to deliver more secure programmes by offering continuous authentication and protection, according to streetinsider.com.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions