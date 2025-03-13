Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Oracle launches GenAI-based agents to fight financial crime

Friday 14 March 2025 15:53 CET | News

US-based Oracle has improved its investigation hub cloud service with the addition of a broad class of AI agents and workflows.

 

This addition will allow financial firms to automate investigative processes needed to uncover complex patterns and fight financial crime. The agents optimise the overall speed and quality of reviewing suspicious activity by utilising GenAI-driven narratives to supplement investigators’ analysis.

This aims to save time and resources by offloading traditionally manual tasks and enabling investigators to focus on more pressing leads. The new capabilities are available globally for financial institutions of all sizes using the investigation hub crime and case management solution.

Oracle offers GenAI agents to fight financial crime

 

Using AI to combat financial crime and reduce manual work

Financial institutions are required to identify and combat increasingly sophisticated financial crime schemes while managing regulatory scrutiny. Traditional investigative processes often rely on tedious manual data collection and analysis that can be slow, resource-intensive, and prone to human error.

Oracle aims to tackle these challenges by offering an AI agent that differs from solutions that employ AI chatbots that require investigators to ask specific questions at the right time. Oracle’s solution is designed to surface insights, collect evidence, recommend decisions, and generate alert narratives. This automated approach helps eliminate inconsistencies caused by variations in user queries and helps deliver more consistent and reliable information for investigative analysts.

The GenAI agents can be leveraged to analyse alert information, including matches between customer data and sanction lists. They can be used to automatically create narratives that summarise the key details of each alert, providing financial crime and compliance investigators with relevant information to better conduct a thorough analysis and make data-informed decisions.

These new capabilities are part of the larger set of Oracle financial crime and compliance management solutions designed to make financial investigations more predictable and reliable by utilising GenAI.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: artificial intelligence, GenAI, financial crime, financial institutions, cybercrime
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Oracle
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

Oracle

|
Discover all the Company news on Oracle and other articles related to Oracle in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like