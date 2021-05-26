|
Onfido launches the Face Authenticate platform in partnership with FaceTec

Wednesday 26 May 2021 16:01 CET | News

Onfido has announced the launch of a new platform, developed in partnership with The Onfido Face Authenticate platform enables users to access existing accounts in seconds. The platform can also be used for self-service account recovery, authorising high-value transactions, or authenticating gig economy workers.

The use cases for the platform include ensuring a person taking a car or room through a sharing economy app is the same person who booked it, or that a person contracted by a gig economy company is the person doing the job.


More: Link


