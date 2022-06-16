Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Onfido and WebID cooperate for video identification via API

Thursday 16 June 2022 15:17 CET | News

Identity verification and authentication provider Onfido has announced partnering exclusively with online identification and digital signature processes company WebID

Onfido and WebID offer a new approach to identity verification to help banks, financial institutions, and other organisations comply with BaFin regulations, making customer onboarding compliant, secure, and easy to use. WebID and Onfido are partnering to enable live video verification for Onfido customers via their API. For customers, managing and sourcing multiple identity verification providers are being facilitated, enabling them to meet local compliance obligations and mitigate fraud risks.

According to an Onfido representative, their partnership with WebID aims to provide a solution for compliant, fully automated identity verification, which eliminates the need to port or combine services from different vendors and APIs. A WebID representative adds that the company has developed a line of online verification products ranging from fully-automated identification solutions to video identification.

Onfido's technology allows businesses to automate identity verification through an online experience that helps them comply with regulations, including KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering). Onfido can perform checks in 195 countries and check more than 2,500 document types. They also recently announced the expansion of its Real Identity Platform as it gradually replaces the old identity verification methods in the market. The Onfido Real Identity Platform enables organisations to develop multiple workflows optimised for different market conditions, regions, and risk tolerance.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, AML, KYC, identity verification, fraud prevention
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies:
Countries: Germany, United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like