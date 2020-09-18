|
News

OneSpan, ForgeRock team up to secure remote banking with a single platform for identity

Friday 18 September 2020 07:45 CET | News

OneSpan has signed a strategic partnership with digital identity provider, ForgeRock, to integrate OneSpan technologies into the ForgeRock Identity Platform.


The combined solution is based on OneSpan’s new integration with ForgeRock Intelligent Access to provide a single, open solution to support authentication, as well as risk and fraud management. Together, OneSpan and ForgeRock help banks and financial institutions orchestrate identity and access management while protecting customers from fraud.

ForgeRock brings an identity and access management (IAM) platform with an intuitive visual configurator and extensive connection options. To this, OneSpan adds its multi-factor authentication and risk analytics, which use machine learning to identify and help protect against fraud in real time. Within the ForgeRock platform, customers can easily select OneSpan capabilities and drag and drop these into an intuitive workflow builder.


