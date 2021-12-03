|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Ondato launches AI-enabled spoofing detection tool

Friday 3 December 2021 13:30 CET | News

Ondato has rolled out an AI ID forensics system that denies the submission of spoof documents and deep fake videos, which take part in onboarding processes.

Ondato’s AI algorithms notice any discrepancies in the data provided by individuals and flags them as attempted fraud. By October 2021, nearly 281.5 million people had been affected by some sort of data breach, according to the press release. In November 2021, a hacker leaked a database for Argentina's entire population, over 45 million individuals, divulging information that could be adapted to spoof less-advanced detection measures, as per Ondato.

The company’s new spoofing detection product protects legitimate customers by preventing stolen documents being used without their knowledge in identity theft hacks. The system automatically and instantly detects attempts to submit altered documents to bypass identification measures and open a customer account fraudulently.

The solution provides banks, other financial institutions, and any entity obliged to perform KYC processes with protection and the assurance they are onboarding legitimate customers in full compliance with KYC and AML regulations.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: digital identity, KYC, AML, deep fake, artificial intelligence, fraud prevention
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like