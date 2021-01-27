|
Omise implements Netcetera's 3DS Server to secure payments in APAC

Wednesday 27 January 2021

Omise has implemented the Netcetera 3-D Secure Server in order to secure online payment transactions in the APAC region. 

Netcetera offers certified products for 3DS payment processing, and promotes secure and frictionless consumer authentication. Omise is among the first PSP customers to implement the latest EMV(R) 3DS 2.2 protocol, enabling them to increase the approval rates and reduce fraud.

Omise decided to implement the network-certified and PCI-ready Netcetera 3-D Secure Server on premise solution to address challenges like the risk for non-authenticated transactions, associated refunds, and lost revenue. Via this initiative, Netcetera believes that it can bring value to the payment industry with its certified and state-of-the-art products, driving ecommerce payment forward. This implementation at Omise allows them to strengthen the presence in the APAC region. 


