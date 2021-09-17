|
OKTO receives PCI DSS certification

Friday 17 September 2021 14:10 CET | News

Greece-based fintech, OKTO, has gained the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard certification, adhering to industry technological standards.

OKTO has received the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification following continuous investments in leading and reliable technologies to offer enhanced security on consumer financial data and increased trust in the payment ecosystem. The fintech company’s OKTO.WALLET solution meets requirements set forth as a Level 1 Service Provider, ensuring the security and protection of payment cardholder data.

Compliance validation of the OKTO solution involved the evaluation and confirmation that the security controls and procedures have been properly implemented as per the policies recommended by PCI DSS. According to the requirements formed by the international payment systems, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and other members, all entities that store, process, and ensure the transfer of data to their cardholders must comply with the unified PCI Data Security Standard.


Keywords: Visa, PCI DSS, data protection
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Greece
