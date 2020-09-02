NuData's behavioural analytics solution integrates with Entersekt

NuDetect leverages device and behavioural data to distinguish legitimate users from high-risk ones in real-time. By doing so, it frees genuine account holders to transact unimpeded by security hurdles. In cases where greater certainty is required, a step-up authentication process is triggered. The latter may take the form of an in-app push prompt, a FIDO-certified security key, or any of a number of options available from Entersekt.
The Entersekt Secure Platform was built on multi-patented customer authentication and endpoint security technology, and it lays a secure foundation for rapid deployment of innovative new digital banking and payments services. Digital-certificate-based consumer device ID is central to the system, transforming mobile apps and desktop browsers into regulatory compliant second factors of authentication.
