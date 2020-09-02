Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

NuData's behavioural analytics solution integrates with Entersekt

Wednesday 2 September 2020 12:00 CET | News

Entersekt has partnered with NuData Security, a Mastercard company, allowing the fintech to integrate NuData’s behavioural analytics solution, NuDetect, with the Entersekt Secure Platform.

NuDetect leverages device and behavioural data to distinguish legitimate users from high-risk ones in real-time. By doing so, it frees genuine account holders to transact unimpeded by security hurdles. In cases where greater certainty is required, a step-up authentication process is triggered. The latter may take the form of an in-app push prompt, a FIDO-certified security key, or any of a number of options available from Entersekt.

The Entersekt Secure Platform was built on multi-patented customer authentication and endpoint security technology, and it lays a secure foundation for rapid deployment of innovative new digital banking and payments services. Digital-certificate-based consumer device ID is central to the system, transforming mobile apps and desktop browsers into regulatory compliant second factors of authentication. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Entersekt, behavioural analytics, risk scoring, NuData Security, biometrics, omnichannel, identity authentication, fintech, data, security
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like