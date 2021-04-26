|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Nuance Communications opens new Fraud Nexus centre of excellence

Monday 26 April 2021 14:58 CET | News

Nuance Communications has announced the opening of a new Fraud Nexus centre of excellence in Montreal, Canada to advance artificial intelligence and voice biometrics research and collaboration.

According to the company, experts from around the world will join forces at the centre to fight fraud, as the company takes the next step beyond implementing AI and biometrics to help its customers. The step involves building on its partnerships, expertise, and technologies with leaders in fraud prevention.

Nuance Fraud Nexus will be led by an in-house team of experts, with the goal of benefiting customers with shared knowledge and experience. The centre will provide recommendations and advice for strong fraud protection and investigation, consult with the industry, and carry out research.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Nuance Communications, fraud prevention, artificial intelligence, biometrics
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Canada
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like