NPCI launches NTS platform for Card tokenisation

The NPCI Tokenisation System (NTS) will support the tokenisation of RuPay cards to augment the safety of customers and provide a seamless shopping experience to consumers.
Based on the set of guidelines that have been mandated by the RBI, customer information is to be stored in the form of an encrypted ‘token’ to help secure transactions. These tokens then allow payments to be processed without disclosing the customer details or allowing the payment intermediaries to store customer data that could breach security and privacy.
NPCI’s Token Reference On File (TROF) service will help RuPay cardholders maintain the security of their financial data. The card details of the customers will be completely stored in the RuPay Network Secure vault.
This fool-proof and transparent system will ensure no customer-sensitive information will get released. In addition to enhancing security, tokenisation will also help in reducing friction in the payment process by providing a faster check-out experience to the customers.
