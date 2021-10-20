|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

NPCI launches NTS platform for Card tokenisation

Wednesday 20 October 2021 14:35 CET | News

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced the launch of NPCI Tokenisation System to support tokenisation of cards, an alternative to storing card details with merchants.

The NPCI Tokenisation System (NTS) will support the tokenisation of RuPay cards to augment the safety of customers and provide a seamless shopping experience to consumers. 

Based on the set of guidelines that have been mandated by the RBI, customer information is to be stored in the form of an encrypted ‘token’ to help secure transactions. These tokens then allow payments to be processed without disclosing the customer details or allowing the payment intermediaries to store customer data that could breach security and privacy. 

NPCI’s Token Reference On File (TROF) service will help RuPay cardholders maintain the security of their financial data. The card details of the customers will be completely stored in the RuPay Network Secure vault.

This fool-proof and transparent system will ensure no customer-sensitive information will get released. In addition to enhancing security, tokenisation will also help in reducing friction in the payment process by providing a faster check-out experience to the customers.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: NPCI, product launch, tokenization, digital identity, data privacy, debit card, credit card
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like