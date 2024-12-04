Subscribe
NorthRow partners with IDVerse to provide AI-powered identity verification

Wednesday 4 December 2024 14:37 CET | News

NorthRow has announced its partnership with IDVerse in order to simplify the onboarding and AML compliance process for regulated firms.

Following this announcement, this new partnership will integrate IDVerse’s optimised identity verification technology with NorthRow’s end-to-end compliance platform in order to conduct thorough due diligence while maintaining fast onboarding processes for customers.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users and clients in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. 

NorthRow partners with IDVerse for AI-powered identity verification.

More information on the NorthRow x  IDVerse partnership

The collaboration will combine these two solutions, while NorthRow and IDVerse are set to deliver a secure and user-friendly platform that covers almost any identity document worldwide across 140+ languages and typesets for both individual and business verification. This process will make handling everything from simple client onboarding to complex corporate structure and beneficial ownership verification faster, safer, and more efficient. This aims to save time and reduce risk. 

Included in the key benefits of the collaboration are automated workflows (which will minimise manual intervention and free up compliance resources), real-time insights (with instant and reliable verification for KYC and KYB processes), as well as regulatory compliance (a solution built in order to support AML requirements, no matter how stringent). At the same time, it will also provide partners with the Zero Bias AI Tested feature (a technology that recognises client diversity while treating everyone fairly and equitably) and Deepfake Defender (a product that was trained on AI-generated fraudsters outpace synthetic media in order to protect authentic users). 

Furthermore, the collaboration is expected to focus on the shared commitment to deliver comprehensive identity solutions, as well as optimise the customer experience and accelerate the development of the overall financial landscape. 


