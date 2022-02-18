|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

NordPass and Cowbell Cyber to augment SME protection

Friday 18 February 2022 14:41 CET | News

Cowbell Cyber has partnered with password manager NordPass to offer SMEs a security solution.

NordPass will be combining with Cowbell Rx, the company's referral marketplace, and will offer its business platform to policy holders for 15% off. The partnership's goal is to provide a way for small and medium sized businesses to protect themselves online from potential threats.

While enterprise businesses are often well protected from cybercriminals, smaller organisations often don't have the resources to fend off any and every attack. In fact, some hackers specifically target small and medium-sized businesses because of this perceived lack of protection, according to the press release.

NordPass’ officials stated that with ever-increasing cybercrime, they highly encourage all of their customers to think about cyber insurance. Implementing and using a password manager, having multi-factor authentication (MFA) in place, or having an import detection response tool, all of these things reduce risk and may increase chances of securing a cyber-insurance policy.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, marketplace, SMEs, fraud prevention, online authentication
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like