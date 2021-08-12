|
Nok Nok Labs, CompoSecure join forces to develop digital ID cards

Thursday 12 August 2021 12:21 CET | News

Nok Nok Labs has signed a strategic collaborative partnership with premium financial payments card provider CompoSecure Holdings.

The aim of this agreement is to develop digital ID card for online activity and payments, based on the FIDO protocol. CompoSecure provides the Arculus platform – a platform currently in beta testing – to help make cryptocurrency trading secure for consumers without high-tech backgrounds, and Nok Nok’s solution will provide easy-to-use authentication, using biometrics or a physical token as a second factor. 

According to Biometric Update, the metal digital ID card will act as an authentication method for any digital service or device, enabling users to digitise their payment or credit card to perform digital transactions. In addition to payments, online banking, and cryptocurrency use cases, the companies see online gaming, gambling, and digital identity use cases for the card.


Keywords: partnership, online authentication, digital identity, FIDO, online payments
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
