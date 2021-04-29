|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

NICE Actimize, Refinitiv to expand distribution of SURVEIL-X suite across Asia-Pacific

Thursday 29 April 2021 14:29 CET | News

NICE Actimize and Refinitiv have announced a strategic partnership which will enable it to resell NICE Actimize’s SURVEIL-X Holistic Surveillance Suite through both a cloud and on-premises environment to its growing customer base throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

With expertise in Asia-Pacific and strong established relationships with central banks, Refinitiv will boost the presence of NICE Actimize’s SURVEIL-X Holistic Surveillance Suite to new market sectors. SURVEIL-X offers risk coverage for buy and sell-side firms, insurance companies, crypto exchanges, regulators and more.

The solution assists with detection, investigation of market abuse, inappropriate communications, unsuitable sales practices, conduct risk and undetectable compliance risks to insulate firms from fines and reputational damage.

NICE Actimize’s SURVEIL-X provides surveillance coverage with both AI-powered and traditional expert rule-based analytics, and advanced visualisation tools, all on a cloud-native platform that enables risk detection.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: NICE Actimize, partnership, KYC, AML, financial crime, artificial intelligence, compliance, risk management
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Asia
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like