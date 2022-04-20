|
NICE Actimize chosen by LGT for AML

Wednesday 20 April 2022

Private banking group LGT has chosen US-based NICE Actimize’s Markets Surveillance and AML solutions along with its targeted compliance offerings.

Augmenting LGT’s strategic direction for its financial crime strategy, NICE Actimize financial crime solutions will provide wealth management, retail, and commercial sector coverage when offered.

The organisation has selected two core NICE Actimize solutions categories. First, LGT will implement advanced offerings in anti-money laundering, including Suspicious Activity Monitoring (SAM), CDD/KYC, and Watch List Filtering. The NICE Actimize consolidated Anti-Money Laundering (AML) suite protects an organisation with a single integrated view of customer risk for true customer lifecycle risk management.

Nice Actimize’s officials stated that financial institutions face a multi-faceted dilemma as they balance business outcomes with expectations for a seamless customer experience against the pressure to build better protections against financial crime. The company’s solutions fully support an integrated, data-driven, and analytical approach, which addresses these challenges while setting a path forward for LGT to achieve desired business outcomes and future growth.

LGT will also leverage NICE Actimize’s SURVEIL-X Markets Surveillance solution and its SURVEIL-X Studio analytics self-development tool. SURVEIL-X Markets Surveillance addresses regulatory obligations across multiple asset classes, including fixed income, foreign exchange, swaps, futures, and options, and avoids costly fines. In addition, SURVEIL-X Studio creates, rapidly tests, and deploys custom analytic risk detection models.


