Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

NICE Actimize agrees to acquire Guardian Analytics

Monday 8 June 2020 11:37 CET | News

NICE Actimize has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Guardian Analytics, an AI cloud-based financial crime risk management solution provider. 

Financial services organisations of all sizes rely on Guardian Analytics’ real-time behavioural analytics and machine learning solutions. Guardian Analytics is powered by the cloud and facilitates deployments and ongoing operations, optimising operational resource efficiency. The acquisition is expected to close in Q4 2020.

The combination of NICE Actimize and Guardian Analytics’ fraud and AML capabilities will empower businesses to accelerate the adoption of the industry’s innovative solutions, to best protect their assets and customers. This combination delivers:

  • AML and fraud capabilities in the cloud for complete financial crime and compliance coverage;
  • Analytics and ML capabilities: Dynamically adapts to new attacks and changes in customer behaviour with real-time behaviour-based analytics and machine learning, enabling higher detection accuracy, lower false positives, and 360 degree view to maximise operational efficiency;
  • Quick cloud setup: Fast deployment, reducing time and cost with out of the box AML and fraud models and data connectors.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: NICE Actimize, acquisition, Guardian Analytics, AI, financial crime, risk management, financial services, solution providers, behavioural analytics, machine learning, AML, fraud
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like