NICE Actimize adds new features to its SURVEIL-X solution

This all-in-one approach enables Financial Services Organizations (FSOs) to rapidly create, test, and deploy custom analytic risk detection models. As such, business analysts who use SURVEIL-X Studio can create risk models to close coverage gaps and solve complex compliance challenges. Non-technical business analysts can create models using SURVEIL-X Studio’s drag-and-drop interface, choosing from an expansive library of customisable templates or building their own rules from scratch.
SURVEIL-X Studio also features built-in integrations to data services (including trading data and market data), and common business functions and calculations (such as currency conversions and market trends).
SURVEIL-X Studio is part of NICE Actimize’s SURVEIL-X, the industry's AI-powered, cloud-native, true holistic surveillance solution and it detects all forms of risky behaviour to ensure compliance with key global regulations, including MiFID II, Dodd-Frank, MAR, Regulation Best Interest, and others. SURVEIL-X offers unparalleled risk coverage for buy- and sell-side firms, insurance companies, crypto exchanges, regulators, and more by enabling accurate detection, thorough investigation of market abuse, inappropriate sales practices, conduct risk, and other undetectable compliance risks to insulate firms from fines and reputational damage.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions