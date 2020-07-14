Sections
News

NEXI integrates UnionPay's 3DS solution to support ecommerce

Tuesday 14 July 2020 13:45 CET | News

UnionPay and NEXI have extended their partnership to enable all terminals in NEXI's network accept UnionPay cards, while protecting customers from payment fraud.

According to the press release, the initiative will increase UnionPay’s overall POS acceptance across Italy to approximately 90%. Besides, NEXI is the first in Italy to activate UnionPay’s ecommerce with 3DS solution, which will help online merchants throughout Italy reduce risk and protect their customers from payment fraud. 

Accordingly, UnionPay’s 3DS can authenticate a transaction in the background without intervention from the customer, facilitating the payment experience and helping merchants increase their conversion rates at online checkouts.

Overall, UnionPay has over eight billion cards accumulatively issued worldwide, while its global network has extended to 178 countries and regions, which covers over 56 million merchants and over 2.9 million ATMs worldwide.


Keywords: UnionPay, NEXI, cards, POS, ecommerce, Italy, 3DS, merchants, online checkout, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Italy
