News

NEC, SITA partner to deliver the future of digital identity at airports

Tuesday 21 July 2020 13:14 CET | News

NEC and SITA have partnered to develop solutions that enable a secure walk-through travel experience at airports.

According to the press release, the partnership comes as airports and airlines increasingly look to low-touch and automated passenger processing in order to comply with new hygiene requirements following the global COVID-19 pandemic – in line with recommendations from Airports Council International and IATA.

Through the partnership, SITA and NEC will allow passengers to use their digital identity on their mobile phones whenever they travel at each step in the journey. Passengers will use their biometric identity to check-in, make payments, drop their bags, as well as pass-through security, immigration, and boarding by scanning their faces at each step. 

Therefore, the offering includes advanced face recognition algorithms, while NEC's I:Delight platform allows passengers, who have opted to use the service, to be identified quickly and with a high degree of accuracy, even when passengers are on the move. 

Overall, the SITA Smart Path and SITA Flex solutions can integrate mobile and NEC's biometric technologies with existing common-use infrastructure and airline applications while facilitating the airport journey.

Keywords: NEC, SITA, travel experience, airports, IATA, digital identity, biometrics, face recognition algorithms, NEC's I:Delight, SITA Smart Path, SITA Flex
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
Securing Transactions

