News

NEC Payments teams up with Netcetera to implement 3DS2

Thursday 10 June 2021 14:48 CET | News

Bahrain-based digital banking and payments company NEC Payments has teamed up with Netcetera to help it implement 3-D Secure 2.2.

NEC Payments was founded in 2014, and offers tech solutions tailored for online banking and transactions. The company offers its services across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

The company is looking to further expand its footprint, especially in Europe and North America, and to that end it sought to implement 3-D Secure 2.2 in order to ensure Strong Customer Authentication, and comply with various regulatory schemes.

Netcetera stepped in to upgrade NEC Payments from its 3DS 1.0 framework. Thanks to its Access Control Server platform, NEC Payments now enables its customers to bypass cumbersome security procedures that were previously in place.


More: Link


Keywords: Netcetera, 3-D Secure, SCA, fraud prevention
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Bahrain
Securing Transactions

