Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

NEC, Futurex partner to bring biometric facial recognition to ATMs

Friday 31 July 2020 12:20 CET | News

Japan-based company NEC has partnered with cryptography specialist Futurex to bring biometric facial recognition to ATMs.

According to FindBiometrics, Futurex is a provider of data security solutions including Hardware Security Modules (HSM). Thanks to the partnership, the company is integrating NEC’s AI-driven facial recognition technology into its HSM solutions to bring this tech to ATMs. 

Moreover, the companies stated that the initiative will help financial services providers to meet the increasing demand for contactless solutions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, end users would be enabled to access ATMs with a face scan, rather than by entering a PIN for authentication.

Furthermore, Futurex stated that its HSMs are compliant with FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and PCI HSM standards, offering assurance that the biometric authentication will be supported by effective data encryption. Besides, its HSMs can be deployed on-premises, or through Futurex’s cloud service.

Overall, it was reported that Japan’s Seven Bank already began deploying ATMs featuring NEC’s facial recognition technology in September 2019, while in early 2020 NEC announced a partnership with Veritrans to release face-based payments to 7-Eleven stores in the country.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: NEC, cryptography, Futurex, biometric facial recognition, ATM, biometrics, Hardware Security Modules, HSM, AI, contactless solutions, COVID-19, face scan, PIN, biometric authentication, FIPS 140-2 Level 3, PCI HSM, data encryption, Seven Bank, Veritrans
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like