News

NDB Bank implements video KYC solution

Monday 7 June 2021 13:51 CET | News

National Development Bank (NDB Bank) has appointed software solutions partner, Axion Solutions, to implement Video Know-Your-Customer (vKYC) built by OneConnect.

NDB Bank is one of the first banks in Sri Lanka to roll out AI-based vKYC that complies with the nation's new regulation announced in October 2020. This technology will enable its customers to access banking services such as opening bank accounts and applying for loans and credit cards remotely.

OneConnect's vKYC solution standardises interview workflow for different lines of business such as lending, banking, and insurance. It also uses Electronic Know-Your-Customer (eKYC) tools such as facial recognition to verify a customer's identity against an ID card.


More: Link


Keywords: banks, artificial intelligence, KYC, facial recognition, partnership, product launch
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Sri Lanka
